Kendall County’s official March 2026 primary election results

FILE – "I Voted" stickers sit on a table during a previous election. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

Kendall County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

Democrat

Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).

Republican

*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)

Gary Vician: 7,627 (24.9%)

Illinois Senate

District 38

Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).

District 42

Incumbent Linda Holmes, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (20,756 votes), and Edgardo “Eddie” Perez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,027).

Illinois House of Representatives

District 75

Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).

District 83

Incumbent Matt Hanson, a Democrat, ran unopposed (10,943 votes), and Jesse Rodriguez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,608).

District 84

Democrat

*Saba Haider: 6,601 (63.50%)

Jared Ploger: 3,794 (36.50%)

Republican

Brian Scopa wins, running unopposed: 2,474 (100%).

District 97

Incumbent Harry Benton, a Democrat, ran unopposed (7,531), and Gabby Shanahan of Joliet ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,857).

Kendall County

Clerk and Recorder

Zach Bachmann ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,581 votes), and incumbent Debbie Gillette ran unopposed for the Republican (7,612).

County Treasurer

Jill Ferko ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,586 votes), and Bob Allen ran unopposed for the Kendall County Party nomination (55). No Democratic candidates filed.

Sheriff

Jose Arnold Villagrana ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (10,368 votes), and Bobby Richardson ran unopposed for the Republican (7,445).

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Grundy and Kendall counties

Republican

*Meghan Martin (i): 7,465 (70.69%)

Kristen Koppers: 3,095 (29.31%)

Democrat

No candidates filed.

No races were contested in the primary.

In District 1, where two seats are up, Democratic candidates Bradley Chamberlin (2,887 votes) and Christina M. Johns (4,207) and Republican candidates Ruben Rodriguez (2,686) and Jason Peterson (3,923) ran.

In District 2, where three seats are up, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Flowers (4,497 votes), Nancy Schwartz (3,601) and Brooke Shanley (3,645) and Republican candidates Joe West (1,767), Matthew J. Kellogg (2,040) and Christopher “Chris” Cetnar (1,371) ran.

Referendum

Yorkville School District 115 – $275.1M Bond Issue

Yes: 2,527 (32.83%)

*No: 5,171 (67.17%)