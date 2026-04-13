Fire destroys Oswego Township garage Sunday afternoon

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed an Oswego Township garage on April 12, 2026. (Photo provided by Oswego Firefighters Local 4773)

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed an Oswego Township garage Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The garage and its contents were a total loss, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

A damage estimate is not available at this time, the release said.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday, firefighters from the Oswego Fire Protection District were dispatched to the 7600 block of River Oaks Drive for a reported vehicle fire.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a large, detached garage heavily involved in fire, according to the release. Because of the magnitude of the fire and water supply challenges, several surrounding fire departments assisted Oswego firefighters on the scene.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 45 minutes. Station coverage was provided by the Bolingbrook and Sugar Grove fire departments.