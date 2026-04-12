Oswego museum sets program on Kendall County history from prehistoric times to 1865

Waubonsee, principal war chief of the Prairie Band of the Potawatomi Tribe, was one of the numerous Native American residents on hand to greet Kendall County’s first White settlers. The county’s rich early history and heritage from prehistoric times through the end of the Civil War will be the topic for an entertaining and informative presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Oswego’s Little White School Museum. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

As part of the Little White School Museum’s year-long celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, they will share the fascinating story of Kendall County’s long heritage and history, starting Saturday, April 18.

Museum director Roger Matile will present at 1 p.m. “The History of Kendall County, Part I, From Prehistoric Times Through the Civil War” at the museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego.

They will offer Part II, Kendall County history from the end of the Civil War through the present, at noon on Saturday, June 6, also at the museum.

During the approximately one-hour program on April 18, Matile will use rarely seen historical graphics and original photographs to explore the area’s formative geology, its earliest indigenous residents, the arrival of early settlers, and the events that shaped the community during this pivotal period up through the Civil War.

Admission to the program, hosted by the Oswegoland Heritage Association, is $5, with proceeds benefiting the museum’s operations.

To pre-register, which is encouraged but not required—walk-ins the day of the program are more than welcome—call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010.