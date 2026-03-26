Oswego East parent group donates life vests to help swim class become more inclusive

Oswego East High School students participate in the Collaborative PE Program's swim unit, supported by life vests donated by the school's Parent Teacher Organization. (Photo Provided By Oswego East High School )

Oswego East High School’s Parent Teacher Organization has donated a collection of life vests to the school’s Collaborative Physical Education Program, enabling students with varying abilities to participate safely in the swim unit.

The donation includes both standard life vests and high-stability vests designed to keep students with limited mobility safely supported in an upright position while in the water. The specialized vests ensure full and safe participation for all students in the program.

Oswego East High School students participate in the Collaborative PE Program's swim unit, supported by life vests donated by the school's Parent Teacher Organization. (Photo Provided By Oswego East High School )

“Thanks to this generous donation, our Collaborative PE students have been able to really enjoy the pool during their swim unit,” a school spokesperson said. “Students have loved getting in the water alongside their friends, experiencing the physical, social, and emotional benefits of inclusive recreation.”

The Collaborative PE Program is designed to provide meaningful physical education experiences for students with a wide range of abilities. Swimming helps build confidence, fosters friendships across the student body, and reinforces the idea that every student belongs in the classroom, gym, and pool.