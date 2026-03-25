Spring rummage and bake sale coming to Yorkville church

Clean out your closet and support local charities: Yorkville church holds rummage sale April 17-18. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will hold its spring rummage and bake sale on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

The church is seeking donations of clean, usable items in good condition to support the sale.

Donation schedule

Donations will be accepted at the church (409 Center Parkway, Yorkville) on:

• Sunday, April 12: noon to 5 p.m.

• Monday, April 13: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 14: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A donation form will be available for tax purposes.

What’s accepted

The church accepts furniture for the living room, bedroom, dining room, office, and outdoor areas. All electronics must be in good working condition.

The church will not accept sofas, oversized entertainment centers, china hutches, construction debris, large appliances, tube TVs, flat screens larger than 48 inches, computers, monitors, printers, typewriters, phones, fax equipment, infant or child car seats, booster seats, mattresses, box springs, or cribs.

Where proceeds go

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs and charitable organizations that serve the Yorkville area and beyond.

Contact Information

For more information, call the church office at 630-553-7308. The church is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, two blocks west of Route 47 and two blocks north of Route 34.