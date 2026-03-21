University of Illinois Extension offers free spring gardening webinars

University of Illinois Extension is offering two free webinars to help gardeners plan spring gardens. Sessions begin April 7 and are presented online at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

A monarch butterfly lands on a blooming milkweed plant. (Photo Provided By Adobe Stock)

April 7: Growing a Butterfly Garden Learn how to attract butterflies to your yard using native plants. The session covers which plants butterflies need for nectar and which ones caterpillars prefer to eat.

May 12: Veggie Visions: Unveiling New Flavors in 2026. Discover new vegetable varieties for the 2026 season. The session covers growing tips and culinary uses for fresh additions to your garden.

Extension educators Jamie Viebach and Bruce Black will lead the sessions. All programs are recorded and available on the Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube channel about two weeks after the live program.

For more information and to register, visit go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons. If you need accommodations to participate, contact Gemini Bhalsod at gbhalsod@illinois.edu, Andrew Holsinger at aholsing@illinois.edu, or Nancy Kreith at kreith@illinois.edu.