Tickets on sale for The Conservation Foundation’s Earth Day benefit dinner

A silent auction will be part of the evening at The Conservation Foundation's 2026 Earth Day Benefit Dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation)

The Conservation Foundation will be holding its Earth Day benefit dinner on April 23.

The program will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge.

This event is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year and features dining and conversation, a nature-inspired silent auction and live entertainment by Downtown Charlie Brown.

The dinner’s silent auction features more than 200 items donated by foundation members and local businesses and artists.

Items for the auction include antiques, garden supplies, artwork, plant material and a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences up for bidding by in-person guests as well as those not in attendance who wish to participate remotely.

Tickets for the evening are $130 per person before April 9 and $160 after. Table sponsorships are available for $7,500, $5,000, and $2,000. Sponsored tables include a table for eight as well as many other benefits.

Sponsors and guests may register online at www.theconservationfoundation.org/benefit.

Donations for the silent auction will be accepted through April 9.

For more information regarding donating an auction item or the Earth Day Benefit Dinner in general, email ckien@theconservationfoundation.org or call 630-428-4500, Ext. 152.

The Conservation Foundation’s mission is to improve the health of our communities by preserving and restoring natural areas and open space, protecting rivers and watersheds, and promoting stewardship of our environment.

The organization’s work is focused throughout northeastern Illinois. To learn more, go to theconservationfoundation.org.