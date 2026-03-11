Police departments to launch St. Patrick’s Day weekend traffic safety campaign

Area police departments are encouraging safe, sober driving with St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Tuesday, March 17.

To remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving and to help keep the streets safe, the Oswego and Plainfield police departments and the Kendall County and Will County sheriff’s offices are teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for a stepped-up traffic safety campaign running March 13 through March 23.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Tuesday this year, we expect celebrations throughout the entire week, plus the weekends before and after,” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Plan ahead for a sober ride home before you leave the house. Your safety and the safety of others depends on it.”

During the enforcement period, Oswego police will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and cannabis along with other drugs, including prescription medications that can affect driving, according to the release.

Officers will also be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Oswego police ask that motorists keep safety at the forefront. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober.

Remember that walking or biking while impaired, whether by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, can also be dangerous, so choose a sober friend to go with you. Designated drivers should be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

Other tips:

• Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 and report it.

• Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and help them get a safe ride home.

• Always buckle up.

The St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.