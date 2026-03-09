Romeoville man who crashed into two Oswego police cars early Monday charged with DUI

A Romeoville man who crashed into two Oswego police cars early Monday while officers were conducting a traffic stop has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. (Photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

A Romeoville man who crashed into two Oswego police cars early Monday while officers were conducting a traffic stop has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Javier Parras, 48, has been charged with aggravated DUI, driving while license revoked, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was also charged with illegal transportation/possession of alcohol by a driver.

Javier Parras, 48, of Romeoville (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle initially stopped for the traffic stop was not involved in the crash, according to a release from the Oswego Police Department. Both police vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Monday, two Oswego Police vehicles were struck while officers were conducting a traffic stop at Route 30 and Treasure Drive, the release said.

The police vehicles had been pulled to the side of the road with their emergency lights activated when a red Honda CR-V traveling southeast on Route 30 struck one of the police vehicles and then the second before coming to a stop, the release said.

Police obtained approval from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office for charging Parras with a felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol while his driving privileges were revoked for a prior DUI violation, police said.

In addition, Parras was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Scott’s Law requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching stationary emergency vehicles with emergency lights activated in order to protect first responders working on the roadway.