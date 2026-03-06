79-year-old woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Oswego shopping center

A 79-year-old Oswego woman was injured Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in the Prairie Market shopping center in Oswego. (Photo provided)

A 79-year-old Oswego woman was injured Thursday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Prairie Market shopping center on U.S. Route 34 in Oswego.

She was transported by the Oswego Fire Protection District to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The driver will not be charged, police said.

“The crash occurred on private property and there were no indications of reckless driving or impairment, the release said.

At approximately 2:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash. that occurred in the parking lot of 2510 Route 34.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman with injuries in the parking lot near the Ulta Store. She was conscious and responsive at the time officers arrived, the release said.

The investigation determined the woman was crossing the access road into the parking lot when she was involved in a crash with a Chrysler Pacifica that was turning left onto the access road from the parking lot, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not injured.

Additional information will be released if it becomes available, police said.