Landowners, farmers invited to Kendall County conservation district breakfast

The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at Sunfield’s Restaurant, 382 E. Veterans Pkwy., Yorkville. (Graphic provided)

The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free breakfast meeting for farmers, land owners, and agricultural partners.

The program will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at Sunfield’s Restaurant, 382 E. Veterans Pkwy., Yorkville in their private gathering room.

This is a collaborative meeting to collect input from the community on local conservation priorities, the organization said in a news release.

Last spring, the SWCD collected input on natural resource concerns within the county. The organization identified community conservation needs, prioritized areas in need of protection, and recommended action items for moving forward, according to the release.

“We would like to keep the conversation going. If you would like to help shape local conservation programs offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, we would appreciate your input,” the organization said in a news release for the breakfast program.

This is an opportunity for anyone connected to agriculture or conservation in the county to share their input on natural resource concerns and help guide future conservation efforts.