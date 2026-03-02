Man charged with assault, more adults could be charged, following brawl at Plano youth basketball game

The Plano Police Department is investigating a brawl that broke out at a youth basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2025.

One man was charged with assault and police say other charges may come against more individuals following a brawl at a youth basketball game in Plano.

The Plano Police Department responded around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday to Emily G. Johns School to reports of around 10 people “yelling and fighting” during the game, police said.

There was pushing and shoving between adults during the game and the department is still looking into videos of the incident, said Deputy Chief Gene Morton.

Edward Phillips, 43, of Plano, was charged with assault for allegedly making a verbal threat to another adult during the game, police said.

Phillips was given a March 24 court date appearance at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

Morton said the incident remains under investigation.