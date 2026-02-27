Yorkville’s Lauryn Trotter did MMA, and went to Fargo Nationals, now she’s set for IHSA state wrestling meet

Lauryn Trotter likes getting beat up on the wrestling mat, but the Yorkville sophomore has not always enjoyed how she beats herself up.

Her biggest critic, Trotter would beat herself up if she did not have a good match. A nervous wrestler before matches, Trotter was susceptible to panic attacks. Her heart raced.

That changed when a coach shared with Trotter that just talking to someone is the best outlet to distract before a big match.

“This season I have had a lot more fun. I’ve learned to enjoy the sport,” Trotter said. “Last year I did not like wrestling. I treated it like a chore. Now I enjoy it.”

That joy has helped Trotter perhaps exceed expectations this season.

After her freshman season was cut short because of injury, Trotter has posted a 38-9 record this year. Top three in every tournament she has competed in before sectionals, a regional champion, Trotter has qualified for the IHSA girls state tournament that will be held at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington this weekend.

Trotter opens in the 155-pound bracket against Lane sophomore Layla Moreland, also 38-9. The winner likely would face defending champion Callie Carr of Hinsdale South.

“Fantastic season,” Yorkville coach Kevin Roth said. “Got shortened a bit last year, came back this year. Overcoming some earlier season losses, she’s peaking at the right time.”

Trotter dislocated her shoulder in her second match at sectionals, and forfeited the third-place match because of it, but has a brace on the shoulder and is doing what she can to be ready for state.

“I’m proud of myself, even if sectionals wasn’t the outcome I wanted,” Trotter said.

Trotter is joined at state by Oswego East junior Ella Cooper (31-9), who is in the 145-pound bracket.

Trotter has continued Yorkville’s strong tradition in the relatively young IHSA sport.

Natasha Markoutsis was a state champion in the first IHSA-sanctioned state tournament in 2022, and Yamilet Aguirre was a three-time medalist and 2023 runner-up. Last year was the first time Yorkville did not have a state qualifier.

“It speaks to the Yorkville wrestling program as a whole; we have a really strong feeder program and kids in clubs – they know the expectations of the Yorkville program," Roth said. “It’s cool to see us back down there. It speaks volumes to the wrestling community and the value it places on wrestling.”

Trotter’s athletic background started when she took up mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu at 9 or 10 years old. After three years of those disciplines, she tried wrestling in the seventh grade.

“I enjoyed not getting punched in the face,” Trotter said. “I fell in love with it.”

The MMA and jiu-jitsu experience did help with wrestling.

“Especially with jiu-jitsu you’re rolling on a mat with someone else, scrambling and getting in a bunch of positions,” Trotter said.

Wrestling co-ed in middle school, Trotter made sectionals in seventh grade, and in eighth grade lost to her own teammate at the placing match in regionals. After that she went to spar with freestyle, got third at freestyle state and qualified for Fargo Nationals the summer of 2024.

“First match there, got the Fargo champ, didn’t go how I wanted it to go, but it was a fun experience,” Trotter said.

She’s grown to love the sport, whether it’s competition or a good sweaty practice with her practice partner.

“Wrestling has helped me do things. Everybody is trying to grow, nobody is above anybody else,” Trotter said. “It’s a humbling sport. You get what you put into it. I’ve made so many relationships with with people and coaches. Everything has helped me grow in who I am.”

Trotter is not putting too much pressure on herself ahead of her first state meet. It is a tough bracket with Carr, who had a 72-match winning streak snapped last week, on her side.

“I’ve always tried not to look at brackets,” Trotter said. “Even if I do lose to the state champ from last year I just want to have fun. I’m not too worried. Proud of myself that I made it this far.”