Yorkville boys basketball upsets Naperville North in regional semi: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville 46, Naperville North 40

Joey Jakstys scored 21 points and Graham Martinson added 14 as the 13th-seeded Foxes (15-12) knocked off the fourth-seeded Huskies in the Class 4A Naperville North Regional semifinal.

Yorkville Christian 76, Beecher 40

Jordan Purvis scored 13 points, Kayden Maxwell 12 and Tray Alford 11 for the Mustangs (21-10) in the Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinal.

Newark 55, Gardner South Wilmington 41

Cody Kulbartz had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, Reggie Chapman 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, Austin Reibel 12 points, five rebounds and three assists and Jimmy Kath 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Newark in the Class 1A Streator Woodland Regional semifinal.

Parkview Christian 62, North Shore Country Day 50

The Falcons won the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinal.

Plano 64, Geneseo 61

The Reapers edged the regional host Maple Leafs in the Class 3A Geneseo Regional semifinal. Plano advances to face Class 3A No. 1-ranked Kankakee in Friday’s regional final.

Byron 73, Sandwich 45

Griffin Somlock scored 18 points, Nick Michalek had 11 and Brady Behringer eight points and eight rebounds for Sandwich (11-21) in the Class 2A Aurora Christian Regional semifinal.