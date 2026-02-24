Oswego Library District will expand its reach with new outreach vehicle

Oswego Public Library District Director Krista Katzen stands in front of the district's new outreach vehicle on Feb. 23, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Public Library District’s new outreach vehicle is expected to be on the go by this summer.

The vehicle, which the library district recently acquired for about $215,000, will travel to schools, homes and other destinations. The need for such a vehicle has increased as the library district continues to grow.

“It’s basically like bringing a library to your neighborhood,” said Oswego Public Library District Director Krista Katzen. “It will be really nice to go to schools and nursing homes and schedule stops in areas.”

Previous library district director Sarah Skilton had led the district’s effort to acquire an outreach vehicle. Skilton retired in September after being with the district since 1994 and serving as its director since 1999.

“She was a huge driving force,” Katzen said.

The district serves a population that has grown to more than 70,000 people in an area spanning more than 52 square miles.

It serves portions of Kendall, Will and Kane counties and has two campuses – one in downtown Oswego and another campus in Montgomery.

Last year, more than 707,000 items were checked out. The vehicle will help expand the efforts of library district outreach manager Bill Thurston.

“He is really limited on what he can bring, because it’s basically whatever fits in the trunk of his car,” Katzen said.

In addition to visits to schools and other places, people will be able to fill out a form on the district’s website to request a van visit.

“We’re thinking of hitting these locations that are further out and less easy to access our buildings,” Katzen said.

The vehicle will also serve people who are homebound, either temporarily or permanently.

“There’s going to be options like long-term home delivery, where if somebody knows they’re physically not able to come to the library,” Katzen said. “And then there’s going to be short-term options, like if you were just having a baby and know you can’t get out real easily for a couple of months.”

The van has a wheelchair lift that will help those with physical disabilities access the vehicle.

“You want it to be accessible if someone is in a wheelchair so they can also get on and look around just like anybody else,” she said.

More information about the district is available at its website, oswego.lib.il.us.