Minooka woman dies in house fire

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire in which a 75-year old woman died on Monday.

Sharleen R. Smith, of Minooka, was identified by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office. The official cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said it responded around 9:46 a.m. to a house fire in the 15000 block of Hanson Road in unincorporated Seward Township near Minooka.

The Lisbon Seward Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

The initial dispatch indicated a woman may still be inside and having difficulty exiting the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the house completely engulfed in flames and were unable to enter the house, the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters entered the house once the fire had been contained and Smith was located inside the house.

She was found dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire is being investigated by the sheriff’s office in collaboration with the Lisbon Seward Fire Protection District, the Kendall County Coroner’s Office, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.