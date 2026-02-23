Yorkville Public Library youth programs

Yorkville Public Library Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those who prefer not to enter the library. The library will be closed on Feb. 16.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in, you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354, ext. 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram

Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

Drop-in story time

Every Friday

Join us at YPL at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for drop-in story time. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3D Printing

10:30 a.m. Saturday

15-minute appointments are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You also are able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m. Saturday

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, contact the library.