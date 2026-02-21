Sandwich’s Cooper Corder wins semifinal, to wrestle for state title: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

IHSA state tournament

Sandwich junior Cooper Corder advanced to Saturday’s state championship match at Champaign’s State Farm Center with a semifinal win Friday, while Yorkville junior Van Rosauer and Yorkville Christian senior Jackson Allen dropped their semifinal matches.

Corder beat Vandalia’s Dade Kleinik by technical fall in the Class 1A 150-pound semifinal. Fourth as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore, Corder will face Clinton VerHeecke of Decatur Unity Christian in Saturday’s final. VerHeecke, undefeated, handed Corder his only loss of the season in January at the Prairie Central Invite.

In the Class 3A 150-pound semifinal Rosauer dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Marmion’s Ashton Hobson. Rosauer is in wrestlebacks and will compete for a medal, as will Allen of Yorkville Christian, who was pinned by Coal City’s Cade Poyner in the Class 1A 215-pound semifinal.

Sandwich’s Josh Kotalik is still alive in wrestlebacks at Class 1A 175.

Boys Basketball

Aurora Christian 69, Plano 51

Ethan Taxis and KinVaras Terrell each scored 10 points and Cooper Beaty had 10 rebounds for the Reapers (18-13) in their regular season finale.