Man found shot to death in Oswego Township house identified as 22-year-old Venezuelan

An man found shot to death Sunday following a party in a house in unincorporated Oswego Township has been identified.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office said the deceased was Luis Manuel Chauran Escobar, a 22-year-old from Valencia, Venezuela. Identification was confirmed through fingerprint analysis with assistance from the Illinois State Police, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A potential person of interest in the shooting has been released from custody without charges pending further investigation.

“This has been a very complex investigation thus far,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release. “Although there is still much to be done, I want to acknowledge the work of our deputies and investigators in their efforts to conduct a detailed and thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A 14-year-old girl who also was in the house at the time of the shooting had a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at a Chicago area hospital.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday following a party at the house Saturday night.

About 12:25 p.m. Sunday, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Chicago Police Department regarding the 14-year-old girl being shot.

It later was determined that the teenager had been struck by a bullet earlier that morning at a house on Palomino Lane in Oswego Township.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation into the incident. A search warrant was obtained for the house, with the assistance of the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located a dead man inside the residence. The sheriff’s office is working with the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office on the investigation.

Anyone who attended the party or who may have information, photos, or video related to this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at detectives@kendallcountyil.gov.

Tips may also be submitted by calling 630-381-9TIP or emailing tips@kendallcountyil.gov. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 630- 553-5999.