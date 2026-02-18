Pancake breakfast a fundraiser for Oswego Kiwanis, Oswego East H.S. band

The Kiwanis Club of Oswego and the Oswego East Band Boosters breakfast will be from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Oswego East High School. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

The Kiwanis Club of Oswego and Oswego East Band Boosters are joining together to host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The breakfast will be from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road.

Oswego East band students will perform at the breakfast. Tickets are $10 per person. Kids 5 and under may eat free.

Funds raised will be used for the Oswego East Key Club Scholarship program, back-to-school supply event, and to help support the band program at the Oswego East High School.

For more information, contact oswegokiwanis@gmail.com