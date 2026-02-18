Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kendall County Now

Pancake breakfast a fundraiser for Oswego Kiwanis, Oswego East H.S. band

Hope United Methodist Church will host its first quarterly free pancake breakfast on April 19.

The Kiwanis Club of Oswego and the Oswego East Band Boosters breakfast will be from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Oswego East High School. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kiwanis Club of Oswego and Oswego East Band Boosters are joining together to host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The breakfast will be from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road.

Oswego East band students will perform at the breakfast. Tickets are $10 per person. Kids 5 and under may eat free.

Funds raised will be used for the Oswego East Key Club Scholarship program, back-to-school supply event, and to help support the band program at the Oswego East High School.

For more information, contact oswegokiwanis@gmail.com

OswegoStudentsFundraiserBreakfastBand programClubKendall CountyKendall County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois