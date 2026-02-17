Yorkville Christian girls basketball rolls into regional final: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball
Yorkville Christian 51, Serena 25
The fourth-seeded Mustangs rolled in the Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal, advancing to face top-seeded Varna Midland in Thursday’s regional final.
Ottawa Marquette 68, Parkview Christian 57
The second-seeded Falcons were upset by seventh-seeded Marquette in the Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinal.
Plainfield North 59, Oswego 33
The Panthers lost the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional semifinal.
Winnebago 56, Sandwich 29
Sandwich lost the Class 2A Winnebago Regional semifinal.