Yorkville Christian girls basketball rolls into regional final: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

By Joshua Welge

Girls Basketball

Yorkville Christian 51, Serena 25

The fourth-seeded Mustangs rolled in the Class 1A Serena Regional semifinal, advancing to face top-seeded Varna Midland in Thursday’s regional final.

Ottawa Marquette 68, Parkview Christian 57

The second-seeded Falcons were upset by seventh-seeded Marquette in the Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinal.

Plainfield North 59, Oswego 33

The Panthers lost the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional semifinal.

Winnebago 56, Sandwich 29

Sandwich lost the Class 2A Winnebago Regional semifinal.

