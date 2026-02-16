Girl shot in leg in Oswego Township, dead man also found in home

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old girl on Sunday in unincorporated Oswego Township.

At 12:25 p.m. Sunday, the Chicago Police Department notified the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound in her leg, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl had been treated at “a Chicago-area hospital,” according to the release.

The girl was struck by a bullet between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday morning at a home in the 0–99 block of Palomino Lane in unincorporated Oswego Township, the sheriff’s office said.

With the help of the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for the home on Palomino Lane.

Deputies found a dead man inside the home, who was later pronounced deceased on the scene by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

The man has not yet been identified.

Investigators identified a potential person of interest, who was detained and is currently in custody, although charges have not yet been filed, the sheriff’s office said.

Preliminary findings from the coroner’s office indicate the man was shot multiple times, but the official cause and manner of death remain pending a further investigation and a forensic autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is also working with the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force and the coroner’s office on this investigation.

Anyone with information or video related to this incident should contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at detectives@kendallcountyil.gov.

To submit anonymous tips, call 630-381-9TIP or email tips@kendallcountyil.gov.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.

The Kendall County Special Response Team and the Oswego Police Department assisted with this investigation.