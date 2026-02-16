Shaw Local

Conservation Foundation’s program at Yorkville Library uncovers Fox River’s diversity

Snow lined the trees along the shore of the Fox River next to Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Yorkville Public Library will host “Our Hidden Gem: The Fox River” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Join Connie Kollmeyer from the Conservation Foundation to learn about agroecology, an integrated approach to farming that applies ecological principles and social concepts to design sustainable food systems.

The program will also look at viewing those sustainable food systems as ecosystems that work with nature, not against it, to enhance environmental health, social equity and economic viability.

The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

