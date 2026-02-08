Macie Jones’ big shots help Yorkville, down to six healthy players, rally for win at Oswego

Yorkville's Macie Jones (4) shoots a free throw during their basketball game between Yorkville at Oswego, Feb 7, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Macie Jones claims to have issues with shooting 3-pointers.

Her coach has no issues with her taking them.

Yorkville’s 5-foot-8 senior point guard has been part of the program’s 10,000-shot club for six years running.

“She’s almost too unselfish,” Yorkville coach Kim Wensits said. “She does so many other things for us, she gets kids in the right place. It’s like, if you put in the reps take the shots, absolutely take them.”

Jones took, and made, a couple big ones Saturday.

She hit a go-ahead three late in the third quarter, and a second during a pivotal run.

Short-handed Yorkville, down to six healthy players, never looked back in rallying for a 51-41 win at Oswego as part of the 15th Annual Communities vs Cancer event.

The Foxes attempted 18 3-point shots in the first half, but Jones didn’t try any.

Her 3-pointer with 2:52 left in the third quarter gave Yorkville (12-13, 6-7 Southwest Prairie Conference) the lead for good at 34-31.

She hit another one during a 10-2 run that stretched into the first minute of the fourth quarter.

“Everyone reminds me that I need to shoot and I’m good at it,” Jones said. “Kudos to my teammates. I know that I can shoot but I try to get something else happening. I do feel I’m really unselfish.”

Hayden Hodges had 12 points and eight rebounds, Jones 11 points, nine coming in the second half, with seven rebounds and five assists and Sydney McCabe scored 10 points with five assists for Yorkville, which hit nine 3-pointers and rallied from a 25-22 halftime hole to beat Oswego (13-16, 4-9) for the 10th straight time.

Kendall Grant had 14 points and seven rebounds, Peyton Johnson 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Ahlivia East 10 rebounds for Oswego, which was hurt by 10-for-26 free-throw shooting.

Girls Basketball: Yorkville at Oswego Yorkville's Hayden Hodges (12) drives down the lane during their basketball game between Yorkville at Oswego, Feb 7, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Yorkville is currently down four injured players, two of whom Wensits is hopeful to have back next week.

Despite those health issues, the Foxes battled Oswego East – a team they lost to by 39 in December – to an eight-point game Thursday, then turned around with the win Saturday.

“We’re just fighters,” Jones said.

Six active bodies has forced Wensits to get a little creative in practice. Yorkville has had student managers occasionally jump in. She reached out, unsuccessfully, to some former players and has talked to some younger ones about coming up to varsity.

More than anything, though, it’s this current band of six getting it done.

“So proud of them. They have come together through the adversity,” Wensits said. “You never want injuries to happen but usually something good comes from it. You don’t want kids to go down, but happy to see the girls starting to click and fire on all cylinders.”

Oswego built its halftime lead on the strength of Grant, the 5-foot-10 North Central recruit scoring 10 points with shots at the rim against a smaller Yorkville team.

But Grant was just limited to just one free throw and one 3-point shot, the latter in the final two minutes, in the second half.

“We had the secondary rotation, did a good job guarding her,” Jones said. “Our defense just picked up and then the offense just happened.”

Girls Basketball: Yorkville at Oswego Oswego's Kendall Grant (42) is fouled underneath the basket during their basketball game between Yorkville at Oswego, Feb 7, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Yorkville scored the first five points of the second half and kept Oswego without a field goal for the first five minutes.

“Our help-side defense in the first half was not where it needed to be,” Wensits said. “Second half was keep the pressure on and help-side defense.”

A Johnson basket for Oswego stopped the 10-2 Yorkville run, but little Elaina Newman came through with two huge plays from there for the Foxes.

The 5-foot-4 senior ripped away a steal in front of the Yorkville basket and laid in a score. And then she rebounded her own miss and kicked out to McCabe for a 3-pointer and 11-point lead.

“That is her personality and her attitude,” Wensits said. “She doesn’t care what her size is. She just loves playing basketball.”