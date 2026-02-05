Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Tessa New, Parkview Christian, basketball, sophomore

Name: Tessa New

School: Parkview Christian, sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: New had 21 points, 11 steals and seven rebounds in a win over Indian Creek, she had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in a win over Earlville, had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in a win over Aurora Christian and had 24 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists in a win over Hinckley-Big Rock for the 23-2 Falcons.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Nathan Craft of Yorkville wrestling, Aiden Ortiz of Oswego wrestling and Joshua Kotalik of Sandwich wrestling.

Here is New’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

At what point this season did you realize this team could be a special one? Your team has made quite an improvement! Was there a game that stood out?

New: I think early in the season I knew we had a special team with our additions to the team. Our game versu Argo during the Thanksgiving tournament stood out because they were very aggressive and we never backed down.

What are a few of the things that make this team so good?

New: I would say what makes our team so successful is our positive attitudes and unity. Instead of arguing or pointing fingers, we encourage each other. No individual is above the team and we always keep Christ at the center.

What improvements to your game have you made?

New: I have learned to focus on the next play and not let a mistake affect my performance. I have worked hard on my drives and 3-point shot in the offseason.

How did you get started in basketball? Have you played other sports?

New: Growing up I used to go to a lot of my older brother’s basketball games which is where I was inspired to try it out. Over the years I have practiced with him in my backyard. I enjoy other sports like volleyball and used to play soccer but my favorite sport is definitely basketball.

Is there a place or restaurant you go to celebrate a win and what would you order?

New: Yes. After a nice win I like to celebrate with a chocolate ice cream cone at Dairy Queen.

Do you have a favorite class in school?

New: Yes, my favorite class is health. I find it very interesting.

Is there a place in the country or world you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

New: I would love to visit Greece someday it looks beautiful there.

Any goals for the rest of the year that you haven’t already reached?

New: I don’t want to look too far ahead, but it would be really cool to get as far as we can in the postseason. The ultimate goal would be to win state.