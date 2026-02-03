Oswego East varsity scholastic bowl team wins conference

The Oswego East High School varsity scholastic bowl team went undefeated to win the Southwest Prairie Conference.
The team was 20-0 this year, beating Romeoville and Bolingbrook in the final two playoff games, according to the team’s coach.
The varsity team members are: Kushan Bonela, Gabby DeArmond, Jackson Cannon, Karthik Gunne and Raul Perez.
The junior varsity team went 4-0 before losing the first playoff game.
Individual medal winners:
• Kushan Bonela, top 10 varsity
• Vaidat Singha, top 10 junior varsity
• Grace Adebiyi, top 10 junior varsity