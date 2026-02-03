Oswego East varsity scholastic bowl team wins conference

Members of the Oswego East High School varsity 2025-26 scholastic bowl team members: Kushan Bonela, Gabby DeArmond, Jackson Cannon, Karthik Gunne and Raul Perez. (Photo provided by Oswego High School)

The Oswego East High School varsity scholastic bowl team went undefeated to win the Southwest Prairie Conference.

The team was 20-0 this year, beating Romeoville and Bolingbrook in the final two playoff games, according to the team’s coach.

The varsity team members are: Kushan Bonela, Gabby DeArmond, Jackson Cannon, Karthik Gunne and Raul Perez.

The junior varsity team went 4-0 before losing the first playoff game.

Individual medal winners:

• Kushan Bonela, top 10 varsity

• Vaidat Singha, top 10 junior varsity

• Grace Adebiyi, top 10 junior varsity