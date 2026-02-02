New Dunkin’ drive-thru opens in Oswego

A Dunkin’ drive-thru kiosk has opened for business at the intersection of Illinois Route 71 and Washington Street in Oswego seen here on Feb. 2, 2026. There is no indoor seating. (Eric Schelkopf)

For those who want to get their coffee on the run, they now have another option.

A Dunkin’ drive-thru kiosk has opened for business at the intersection of Illinois Route 71 and Washington Street in Oswego.

The building does not have indoor seating. In 2024, village trustees approved the project’s plans, which include an 800-square-foot drive-thru kiosk and seven parking spots for employees.

“I’m looking forward to having a new Dunkin’ in town,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said after the vote.

Scooter’s Coffee had previously planned to build a drive-thru restaurant on the site. But Scooter’s Coffee dropped those plans because of issues with construction costs and financing, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty had said.

Last fall, Scooter’s Coffee and Woodie’s Wings opened for business at the convenience store at Gas N Wash, located at the northeast corner of Orchard and Mill roads in Oswego. That is the first Scooter’s Coffee in the village.

Access at the new Dunkin’ drive-thru is provided by a right-in/right out access point along Route 71 and a right-in/right-out access along Plainfield Road/Washington Street.

Route 71 and Plainfield Road have barrier medians, so full access would not be allowed, Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner had previously said.

Hours are 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.