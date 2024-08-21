Oswego Village Board OKs new Dunkin’ drive-thru plans

Dunkin’ plans to build a drive-thru kiosk at the intersection of Route 71 and Washington Street in Oswego after Scooter’s Coffee dropped its plans for the property. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

Village trustees have given the green light for a Dunkin’ drive-thru kiosk at the intersection of Route 71 and Washington Street in Oswego.

At the Aug. 20 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to approve a redevelopment agreement with developer HD 71 LLC. They also unanimously approved the project’s plans, which includes an 800-square-foot drive-thru kiosk and seven parking spots for employees. The building would not have indoor seating.

“I’m looking forward to having a new Dunkin’ in town,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said after the vote.

Residents shouldn’t have to wait long, as one of the terms of the agreement is that the project be completed by December 2025.

This isn’t the first coffee shop planned for the site. Last year, the village had acquired the property from the Illinois Department of Transportation for $35,000. It planned to sell it to developer Field to Beans LLC for the construction of a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru restaurant.

But Scooter’s Coffee dropped those plans because of issues with construction costs and financing, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty had told members of the village’s Economic Development Commission on April 3.

In June, the Oswego Village Board voted to sell the land to HD 71 LLC for $35,000. The developer needs to acquire the property from the village no later than Nov. 9, according to the agreement.

Access will be provided by a right-in/right out access point along Route 71 and a right-in/right-out access along Plainfield Road/Washington Street. Route 71 and Plainfield Road have barrier medians, so full access would not be allowed, Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner had previously said.

“The site will provide a stormwater basin along the west side of the site along Plainfield Road,” Leighty said. “The petitioner has provided a future cross-access to the property to the south. Once the property to the south redevelops, they will be able to construct a connection to the pavement of the Dunkin’ as outlined in the plan.”