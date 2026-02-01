Shaw Local

Methodist church in Oswego to mark 5th anniversary

Wellspring United Methodist Church, 1217 Wolf Road, Oswego, (Photo provided by Wellspring United Methodist Church)

By Shaw Local News Network

Wellspring United Methodist Church in Oswego will celebrate its fifth anniversary in February,

The church is located at 1217 Wolf Road.

Rev. Corey Ashley, lead pastor, said a “big birthday celebration” will open at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. The public is invited.

“We will tell stories, give thanks for God’s faithfulness and look ahead together. UMC Northern Illinois Conference Prairie Central District Superintendent Rev. Wendy Hardin-Hermann will be with us that morning. It is going to be a really good day," the pastor said in a news release.

Call 630-636-6312 or visit wellspringumc.church for more information.

