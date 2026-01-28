Yorkville, other Kendall County-area teams set for postseason with regionals this weekend

Yorkville’s Donovan Rosauer brings down Joliet West’s Coehn Weber in the SouthWest Prairie Conference 150 pound championship on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf)

Yorkville coach Jake Oster’s Foxes will have plenty of familiarity as they begin to embark on the wrestling postseason this weekend.

An unfamiliar wrinkle awaits after.

Yorkville, ranked seventh in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 3A rankings and coming off its fifth consecutive Southwest Prairie Conference championship, starts the postseason this Saturday at the Class 3A Moline Regional.

The regional includes five other SPC opponents, including Oswego and Oswego East. The three other regional teams, Moline, East Moline and Neuqua Valley, Yorkville has seen at the Dvorak, Illini Classic and Cheesehead tournaments, respectively.

“We’ve competed against every team, whether dual or tournament. Our expectation is to go out and win the thing as a team and qualify everyone for sectionals, if not close to everyone,” Oster said. “We still have to go out there and do it.”

Yorkville had seven finalists at the SPC tournament with three champions: Donovan Rosauer at 150 pounds, Caleb Viscogliosi at 175 and Landon Jenkins at 120.

Rosauer, fourth in the state last year, is ranked third by IWCOA. Viscogliosi is ranked eighth.

“We feel alright, we feel good, we lost a couple in that last round at conference that we felt we could have won,” Oster said. “Overall a good weekend.”

The postseason schedule has been tweaked after this weekend.

Individual sectionals are not until Feb. 14. However, should Yorkville win the team regional title, it would turn around and play the dual sectional on Feb. 5 at a site yet to be determined, likely against No. 1-ranked Joliet Catholic.

In the past dual sectionals were held the Tuesday after individual state.

“It’s a little different,” Oster said. “Normally you’d go out and wrestle in less than a week to get ready for sectionals. Now we have to wrestle the dual in between. We’ll see how we approach the dual meet, making sure we have guys ready for the individual state series.

“It’s kind of weird. We want to win the dual meet and we will do our best to win the dual meet but if things go downhill and it’s out of our hands, do we even bother wrestling some guys?”

For Oswego, sixth at the SPC meet last weekend, the best bets for postseason advancement appear to be Aiden Ortiz and Dillon Griffin, conference champions at 138 and 144, respectively.

In Class 1A, Sandwich is at the Princeton Regional which is headlined by Dixon, ranked fifth in the Class 1A team rankings by IWCOA.

“Our guys are as healthy as they’re going to be, ready to go,” Sandwich coach Derek Jones said. “Our regional is a little different than years past, a few different teams which will change things. Ultimately what I tell the kids is, it’s an individual sport that has a team component. We have to focus on taking care of the right individual things and the team stuff is tacked on at the end.”

Sandwich junior Cooper Corder, a two-time state medalist, is ranked third at 150. Dixon sophomore Preston Richards, ranked fourth, is also at the regional.

“Cooper had the one loss to a top-ranked kid from Unity Christian at the beginning of January and it hasn’t slowed him down. If anything it’s added fuel to the fire,” Jones said. “Excited to see what Cooper can do come February. He should be in the finals and he has a solid kid from Dixon.”

Beyond that, Jones said that Jaxson Blanchard has made the finals at a couple tournaments and is looking good, Jack Forth at 157 is a three-year starter that has qualified for sectionals a couple times, Josh Kotalik is a kid Jones is looking forward to seeing wrestle this weekend and Kai Kern and Kaden Clevenger at 190 and 215 have good brackets to make it to the sectional meet at Byron.

“And at that point it’s the most important tournament of the year,” Jones said.

Elsewhere in Class 1A, Yorkville Christian is at the Walther Christian Regional.

The Mustangs, who are ranked seventh in Class 1A by IWCOA, have been banged up throughout the season but their lineup is intact after their last injured wrestler was just cleared.

“It’s a favorable regional,” Yorkville Christian coach Mike Vester said. “Coaching the guys throughout this week, we said this is where you have to take advantage of certain situations. If you have an opportunity to position yourself you need to take advantage because sectionals will not be easy and state will not be easy.”

Should Yorkville Christian win the regional, it will be at Coal City for team dual sectionals, potentially against Hope Academy.

“It would be a dual of attrition,” Vester said. “Hope has some tough guys but they have holes.”

Individual-wise, Yorkville Christian’s Jackson Allen is ranked fourth at 215, Davin Torza is ninth at 106, freshman Phoenix Senodinos is seventh at 113 and at 120 Ryan Festerling like Allen is a returning state qualifier to lead the team’s state hopefuls.

“My goal is to try to get us double-digit guys down to state,” Vester said. “It’s a lofty goal but I think it’s possible.”