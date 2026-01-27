Don’t have a rabies tag for your pet? Get ready to pay fines in Kendall County

Those who do not purchase a rabies tag for their dog or cat now face a fine of between $25 and $100 from Kendall County Animal Control. At the Jan. 20 Kendall County Board meeting, board members unanimously approved amending the county’s code to permit Animal Control to issue citations. A rabies vaccination and rabies tag is required per Illinois state law for cats and dogs four month of age or older. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Animal Control and Adoption Center)

At the Jan. 20 Kendall County Board meeting, board members unanimously approved amending the county’s code to permit Animal Control to issue citations.

A rabies vaccination and rabies tag is required per Illinois state law for cats and dogs four months of age or older.

The $25 to $100 fine would be for a first offense. Those charged with a third or subsequent offense could face a fine between $250 and $500.

The registration fees will go toward the Animal Control Fund.

All dogs and cats are required to wear their rabies tags when off of the owner’s property. The tags provide a means of finding the animal’s owner if the pet is lost.

“Traditionally, Animal Control has not issued citations for rabies vaccination or rabies registration ordinance non-compliance,” Kendall County Animal Control Director Taylor Cosgrove said in a memo to Kendall County Board members. “The Sheriff’s Office currently has this responsibility; however they are necessarily focused on more significant law enforcement responsibilities.”

Staff surveyed counties across the state and found that almost every other county animal control department along with their sheriff’s office is responsible for issuing rabies non-compliance citations.

“The goal is not to issue citations but rather to provide an effective enforcement mechanism for compliance as well as unburdening the sheriff’s office of being entirely responsible for issuing citations,” Cosgrove said.

She said noncompliance is largely driven by pet owners who take their animals out of the county for veterinary services and those veterinarians are not required to sell Kendall County rabies tags

“The owners often do not follow up to purchase their tags,” Cosgrove said.

The total missed revenue was estimated at nearly $30,000 in 2025, she said.