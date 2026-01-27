Deep freeze causes mechanical issues at several Oswego District 308 buildings

Traughber Junior High School, 570 Colchester Drive, Oswego was one of the District 308 buildings that had issues during the sub-zero temperatures this past week. (Photo provided)

The recent frigid temperatures have caused mechanical breakdowns at several Oswego School District 308 buildings.

A sprinkler head in a second-floor classroom at Bednarcik Junior High School in Aurora failed in the early morning hours Saturday, causing water damage in several rooms and a portion of the hallway.

The affected sprinkler line was quickly isolated to stop further water flow, school district officials said.

Additional operations and custodial staff responded to assist with water removal, sanitization, cleaning and initial repairs.

Later on Saturday, operations teams also responded to a mechanical failure at Prairie Point Elementary School in Oswego that resulted in unusually cool indoor air temperatures, officials said. Staff replaced two gas valves in the boilers, restoring the system to full operation.

On Monday, a reheat coil in an office area at Traughber Junior High in Oswego burst, leading to significant water accumulation in carpeted areas.

“Custodial teams quickly extracted water, thoroughly cleaned the areas and initiated the drying process to ensure a safe, functional workspace,” officials said.

Full repairs will be completed soon, according to the district.

“Whether responding in the middle of the night or braving the coldest days of the year, our team members remain on call, monitoring systems, responding immediately to emergencies, and working behind the scenes to keep our schools safe, warm, and operational for students, staff and the community,” District 308 Interim Director of Operations Ondre Schoensee said in talking about the weather-related incidents.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to these team members for their commitment, expertise and unwavering responsiveness during challenging winter conditions,” Schoensee said.