Coming up roses: Yorkville Flower Shop debuts renovated storefront

The Yorkville Flower Shop celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its recent renovations hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 07, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Yorkville Flower Shop debuted its renovated, award-winning floral shop during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Second-generation owner, Nicole Hiller, is carrying on the shop’s 25-year legacy in the community. Gathering with family, friends and supporters, the business celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 7.

The business is located at 216 S Bridge St., Yorkville.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate our grand reopening,” the flower shop posted. “It was truly humbling to see so many family, friends and community members come together to honor all of our hard work. We loved hearing all the positive feedback on our renovations, and we will definitely continue making fun videos. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to serving you in this new chapter.”

The flower shop is offering a large array of Valentine’s Day floral arrangements.

Using its large inventory of fresh flowers, the business specializes in high-style floral arrangements, contemporary and traditional arrangements, silk arrangements and dried floral arrangements.

The business caters to weddings, funeral designs, gift floral baskets, and gourmet and fruit baskets.

Nicole and Cole Hiller (Yorkville Flower Shop) pose for a Best of the Fox photo on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

In the shop, you can see everything from tropical flowers to European dish gardens. The business also has a large assortment of candles.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors explored the renovated shop, enjoying desserts provided by Every Last Crumb and unique beverages by The Dirty Pop Twins. A raffle was held for a three-month free floral subscription.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Saturday. It is also open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

You can learn more about the Yorkville Flower Shop by visiting, yorkvilleflower.com/, or by calling (630) 553-6037.