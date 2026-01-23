Severe blood shortage: Red Cross blood supply drops 35%

Donors can book an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). (Image provided by American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as requests from hospitals exceed the available supply of blood, leading to about a 35% drawdown of blood products in the past month, the agency said in a news release.

Individuals are urged to give as soon as possible. The shortage is especially serious for platelets and types O, A negative and B negative blood, the agency said.

High flu activity in nearly every state may be sidelining donors, slowing efforts to rebuild the national blood supply, the release said.

“Without immediate action, patients who count on transfusions – including trauma victims, mothers in childbirth and people with sickle cell disease or cancer – face serious risk," the Red Cross said in the release.

All who come to give Jan. 26-Feb. 28, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Heart for details.

“Winter always puts pressure on the blood supply, and this year widespread flu and rough weather are making it even tougher,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross donor services. “If you’re able, now’s a great time to make and keep blood donation appointments, during National Blood Donor Month. Every donation can be a lifeline for a patient who isn’t able to hold off on critical care.”