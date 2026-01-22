Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Lamberti, Oswego East, basketball, senior

Oswego East's Aubrey Lamberti (1) drives to the basket past the defense of Minooka's Madelyn Kiper (31) during their basketball game between Minooka at Oswego East Friday, Jan 16, 2026 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Name: Aubrey Lamberti

School: Oswego East, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Lamberti scored 18 points with the game-clinching free throws in a win over Minooka, and in the process became Oswego East’s all-time leading scorer.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Cooper Corder of Sandwich wrestling, Van Rosauer of Yorkville wrestling and Tessa New of Parkview Christian basketball.

Here is Lamberti’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What does it mean to set the scoring record? Was it something you thought was a possibility or thought about at all?

Lamberti: Setting the scoring record was an incredible feeling, and I’m truly honored. It was a goal I set heading into the season and something I believed was attainable through hard work, finding ways to contribute to my team and being able to score in a variety of ways.

Your team seems to be playing quite well. What’s been some of the keys to your success?

Lamberti: Our team has worked extremely hard to improve on our weaknesses, with a major focus on defense. The growth we’ve made on that end of the floor is noticeable. We’ve also developed great chemistry, which makes playing together easy and enjoyable. Team bonding activities like holiday parties and grabbing food together have played a big role in that and are always a lot of fun.

I know your dad taught you a lot about the game growing up. How does having a coach in the house help you now?

Lamberti: All of my coaches at OE have played an important role in my development, but having my dad’s knowledge of the game has been especially impactful. Going home and breaking down the small details — game situations, adding a baby hook, posting up, using my length, and being physical on defense — has helped me continue to improve. My dad has been a huge part of my growth as a player.

So, outside of basketball, do you have a favorite class? Do you know the last book you read?

Lamberti: I enjoy all of my classes, but math has always been my favorite. I was recently named an Illinois State Scholar, and it’s rewarding to see my hard work in the classroom pay off as well.

What’s a place in the country or world you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Lamberti: My dream travel destination is Hawaii. It looks absolutely beautiful, and I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about it.

I know you’re undecided on a school…do you know yet what you want to study in college? Do you plan to play in college?

Lamberti: I am down to my final school options and will be making my commitment soon. I plan to play basketball in college while majoring in biology on the pre-optometry track. After college, my goal is to become an optometrist.