Longtime Kendall County prosecutor named 2025 Kendall County employee of the year

Kendall County Judge John McAdams (left) spoke about the work of Kendall County First Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Karales (right) during the Jan. 20, 2025 Kendall County Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kendall County First Assistant State’s Attorney Brenda Karales has made it her mission to fight for and protect juveniles.

Karales has been a driving force behind the Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council since its formation in 2010.

The mission of the Juvenile Justice Council is to prevent delinquency by using community resources to assist at risk youth and their families and to provide youth the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Karales also has played a central role in the creation and development of the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center. At the center, representatives from different legal agencies work to provide a safe environment for child victims of sexual assault and severe physical abuse.

At the Jan. 20 Kendall County Board meeting, the board approved a resolution honoring Karales as Kendall County’s 2025 employee of the year.

“She always puts the kids’ needs first,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said. “She has changed many, many families’ lives for the better over the nearly 30 years that I have known her. I’ve seen it first hand.”

Karales created the Kendall County 5K Sky Run to raise funds for the Juvenile Justice Council and local youth scholarships. In addition, she has helped secure grants that support truancy prevention and intervention services for Kendall County students and their parents.

Karales is a longtime employee of the state’s attorney’s office. She served as an assistant state’s attorney from January 1997 to July 2023 and was promoted to first assistant state’s attorney in August 2023.

“One of the best decisions I made was promoting her to first assistant in 2023,” Weis said. “I can always count on her.”

Kendall County Judge John McAdams also lauded Karales and the work she has done.

“You don’t have any agenda and you do care about what’s in the best interest of the children,” he said. “You and I might not agree all the time, but I know that you’re coming from the right place. Your heart is in the right place. The county is very lucky to have you.”

The Kendall County Employee of the Year Award Program honors outstanding employees who consistently go above and beyond in their work and service to the community.