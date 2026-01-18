Plano Public Library’s upcoming programming for kids, teens and adults

Writers Group

Thursdays: Jan. 22, 29, and Feb. 12, 26, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Plot Twisters Book Club - new program!

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

If you love a good thriller, this book club is for you. We’ll discuss “The Family Game” by Catherine Steadman in January, For adults. Registration is required. Space is limited. Books can be picked up at the Checkout Desk.

Blood Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Each donation impacts and saves three lives. To schedule your donation, please sign up at the Library or online at www.versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card.

Yoga with Jen

Fridays: Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Beat the winter blues with yoga, which can help improve mood and reduce stress. Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

Crafts to Go - Heart Photo Box

Saturday, Feb. 7

Free crafts for high school students and adults. First come, first served, while supplies last.

Painting with Petite Palette - The Color of Joy

Monday, Feb. 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Technology Help Desk

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Steve Goodwin. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags

Saturday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

Every Monday, 4 to 6 p.m.

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Babytime

Thursday, Jan. 22, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m.

Come explore different ways of using rhymes, songs, chants, musical instruments, and books with your baby. You and your baby will have an opportunity to play with age appropriate toys at the end of each class. (Includes time for play at the end of class.) For infants and babies who are not yet walking, with an adult. Registration required.

Sounds Fun

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Enjoy a rhyming book together and then explore letter sounds and pre-handwriting skills in fun, interactive, and multi-sensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. We’ll be focused on different letter sounds in each class. Targeted to children 3-6, with an adult. Registration required.

Bookworms

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity, and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students in grades kindergarten through third, without an adult. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette

Thursday, Feb. 5

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent children, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. Call 630-552-2025 to register. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.Ages 6 - 10, Truffula Trees, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Ages 10 - 18, Galaxy, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Making Music

Monday, Feb. 9, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m.

Join music teacher Jessica Ortega in this fun class that includes singing, movement, and playing musical instruments. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Registration required.

Rhyme Time

Wednesdays: Feb. 4, 11, 18, 2 and March 4, 11

10:30 to 11 a.m or 6 to 6:30 p.m.

This lap-sit story time features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For children birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required.