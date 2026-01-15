Oswego District 308 student charged with alleged battery, sexual assault of staff member

A student at Oswego School District 308’s East View Academy is charged with aggravated battery and criminal sexual abuse of a school employee following an incident that allegedly happened at the school on Jan. 9.

Damian A. Gonzalez, 18, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery along with criminal sexual abuse, Oswego police said.

Gonzalez was arrested on Jan. 14 and was recently released from custody at the Kendall County Jail, police said.

Gonzalez was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant, police said.

East View Academy is a therapeutic day school for K-12 students with emotional/behavioral disabilities. District 308 Chief Communications Officer Theresa Komitas said the district cannot provide special information about the case since it is an active investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priorities,” Komitas said. “We remain committed to supporting our staff impacted by the incident.”

Oswego police were called to the school on Jan. 9 for an incident involving a student making physical contact with a staff member.

After completing the investigation into the incident, Oswego Police obtained approval for felony charges from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.