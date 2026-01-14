Oswego District 308 proposes school boundary changes to address continued growth

Oswego School District 308 Deputy Superintendent Heather Kincaid talks about student assignment and enrollment growth during a public forum at Plank Junior High School Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

In the face of continued growth, Oswego School District 308 is seeking to adjust the boundaries for three elementary schools starting this fall.

School board members are set to vote on the boundary changes at their Jan. 26 board meeting.

The district’s immediate concerns are at Grande Park and Southbury elementary schools, which are approaching capacity. The boundary changes also include two junior high proposals.

The district covers about 68 square miles, with students not only from Oswego, but also from Aurora, Joliet, Montgomery, Plainfield and Yorkville.

When schools reach or exceed capacity, “this is not an ideal educational environment,” District 308 Deputy Superintendent Heather Kincaid told Oswego school board members at their Jan. 12 board meeting.

“We have to start making decisions,” she said. “If we do not make any changes, we would have no choice but to exceed the actual square footage of our building and approach some potential mobile units.”

Grande Park can accommodate 698 students and Southbury’s capacity is 797 students. Under the current boundaries, Grande Park’s enrollment is expected to reach 645 students by the 2027-28 school year.

Southbury is expected to have an enrollment of 754 students by that same year and 848 by the 2028-29 school year.

As proposed, students in Auburn Lakes subdivision in Plainfield would be transferred from Grande Park Elementary School in Plainfield to Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School in Aurora.

“They historically have gone to Wolf’s Crossing,” Kincaid said. “In a previous student assignment move, they were moved to Grande Park.”

Students in the Hudson Pointe and Emblem communities in Oswego would be transferred from Southbury Elementary School in Oswego to Churchill Elementary School in Oswego.

“Geographically, proximity wise, it is about half the distance from Southbury to Churchill,” Kincaid said. “Routes will be essentially cut in half timewise.”

With the proposed changes, Southbury Elementary School is projected to have 794 students in school year 2029-30 and 845 students in school year 2030-31. In turn, Grande Park Elementary School is projected to have 578 students in school year 2029-30 and 569 students in school year 2030-31.

As part of the boundary changes, students in the Redwood Oswego subdivision would be transferred from Hunt Club Elementary School to Fox Chase Elementary School in Oswego.

The plan also calls for students in the Auburn Lakes subdivision to be transferred from Murphy Junior High School in Plainfield to Bednarcik Jr. High School in Aurora, which is next to Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School.

“That feeder system would stay consistent,” Kincaid said.

Students in the Hudson Pointe and Emblem communities in Oswego would transfer from Murphy Junior High School in Plainfield to Plank Junior High School in Oswego.

“It also is much closer, similar to the move from Southbury to Churchill,” she said.

More boundary changes are proposed for Southbury in the future.

“The recommendations do not put any other school over capacity and it does bring Grande Park down, out of that high 90% capacity,” Kincaid said. “We will need to continue to watch the Grande Park and Hunt Club area as potential new growth comes.”

Additional boundary realignment for other parts of the district could take place starting in the fall of 2027.

Students affected by the boundary changes would be able to submit a form to stay at their current school for the 2026-2027 school year.