Chicago man charged in Oswego with unlawful possession of two loaded firearms

A Chicago man who is a convicted felon has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after being stopped for speeding by Oswego police.

Jonathan Trujillo, 20, was charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Oswego police.

He was also charged with possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle in an unapproved container and speeding, police said.

Trujillo was charged on Jan. 11 following a traffic stop on U.S. Route 30 near Douglas Road, police said.

He was stopped for speeding at approximately 11:40 p.m. after allegedly traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, two loaded firearms were found, police said. He was arrested, taken into custody and transported to the Oswego Police Department.

Trujillo was booked and processed at the Oswego Police Department and transported to the Kendall County Jail for a pre-trial hearing.