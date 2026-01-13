Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kendall County Now

Plano church Sunday school raising funds for Project Heifer

Plano Methodist Church

Plano Methodist Church, 219 N. Hale St. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sunday School children at the Plano Methodist Church are asking for the community’s help on their latest mission project.

The children are collecting donations for a “Joy to the World” Basket from Heifer International. With a goal of $1,500, donations will be accepted through Feb. 15.

Donations help provide animals, training, and basic necessities that support smallholder farmers in addressing hunger and poverty in their communities.

Contact the Plano Methodist Church office at 630-552-3700 or office@planomethodist.org with questions regarding this project.

Donations can be mailed to the Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 N. Hale St., Plano, IL 60545.

PlanoFaithNonprofitsDonationsKendallKendall County Front HeadlinesKendall CountyCommunity
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois