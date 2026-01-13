Plano church Sunday school raising funds for Project Heifer

The Sunday School children at the Plano Methodist Church are asking for the community’s help on their latest mission project.

The children are collecting donations for a “Joy to the World” Basket from Heifer International. With a goal of $1,500, donations will be accepted through Feb. 15.

Donations help provide animals, training, and basic necessities that support smallholder farmers in addressing hunger and poverty in their communities.

Contact the Plano Methodist Church office at 630-552-3700 or office@planomethodist.org with questions regarding this project.

Donations can be mailed to the Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 N. Hale St., Plano, IL 60545.