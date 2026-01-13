Kayden Corneils’ 31 points power Sandwich past H-BR: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball
Sandwich 73, Hinckley-Big Rock 33
Kayden Corneils poured in 31 points for the Indians.
Parkview Christian 57, Ottawa Marquette 40
The Falcons (17-1) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter to beat Marquette. Tessa New had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, Rhen Staudacher had 10 points and 15 rebounds and Elizabeth Bean added 12 points.
Plano 40, Somonauk 36
Jadyn Long had 15 points and seven rebounds and Chloe Rowe chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds for Plano (9-10).