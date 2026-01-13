Kayden Corneils’ 31 points power Sandwich past H-BR: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Girls Basketball

Sandwich 73, Hinckley-Big Rock 33

Kayden Corneils poured in 31 points for the Indians.

Parkview Christian 57, Ottawa Marquette 40

The Falcons (17-1) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter to beat Marquette. Tessa New had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, Rhen Staudacher had 10 points and 15 rebounds and Elizabeth Bean added 12 points.

Plano 40, Somonauk 36

Jadyn Long had 15 points and seven rebounds and Chloe Rowe chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds for Plano (9-10).