Wyatt Koley free throw with 2.8 seconds left lifts Sandwich: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Sandwich 41, Somonauk 40
Wyatt Koley’s free throw with 2.8 seconds left gave the Indians the nonconference win.
Brady Behringer had 15 points and nine rebounds and Griffin Somlock added 14 for Sandwich (5-12). EJ Treptow added seven points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Plano 57, Princeton 49
Kevin Martinez scored 11 points and Jayden Zepeda added 10 for the Reapers (9-8).
Leo 60, Yorkville Christian 57
Leo’s Michael Lewis hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the Lions rallied past the Mustangs at a shootout at St. Laurence.
Jayden Riley scored 21 points and Jordan Purvis 13 for Yorkville Christian (10-6).
Metea Valley 52, Oswego East 50
The Wolves (12-5) dropped the nonconference road game.
Girls Basketball
Oswego East 74, Neuqua Valley 48
The Wolves rallied from an early 12-0 deficit, scoring 23 points in both the third and the fourth quarters while only giving up a combined 22 points.
Desiree Merritt scored 17 points, Aubrey Lamberti 15 and Ja’liyah Shepard 13 for Oswego East (10-6). Inspire Fisher added nine points and Nicole Warbinski eight.
Girls Bowling
Oswego sixth at Sycamore invite
The Panthers finished in sixth place at the Sycamore Matt Clark Invite at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.
Alondra Rodriguez led the way with a personal best 1,122 series (187 average) with a high game of 236 for 11th place.