Wyatt Koley free throw with 2.8 seconds left lifts Sandwich: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Boys Basketball

Sandwich 41, Somonauk 40

Wyatt Koley’s free throw with 2.8 seconds left gave the Indians the nonconference win.

Brady Behringer had 15 points and nine rebounds and Griffin Somlock added 14 for Sandwich (5-12). EJ Treptow added seven points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Plano 57, Princeton 49

Kevin Martinez scored 11 points and Jayden Zepeda added 10 for the Reapers (9-8).

Leo 60, Yorkville Christian 57

Leo’s Michael Lewis hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the Lions rallied past the Mustangs at a shootout at St. Laurence.

Jayden Riley scored 21 points and Jordan Purvis 13 for Yorkville Christian (10-6).

Metea Valley 52, Oswego East 50

The Wolves (12-5) dropped the nonconference road game.

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 74, Neuqua Valley 48

The Wolves rallied from an early 12-0 deficit, scoring 23 points in both the third and the fourth quarters while only giving up a combined 22 points.

Desiree Merritt scored 17 points, Aubrey Lamberti 15 and Ja’liyah Shepard 13 for Oswego East (10-6). Inspire Fisher added nine points and Nicole Warbinski eight.

Girls Bowling

Oswego sixth at Sycamore invite

The Panthers finished in sixth place at the Sycamore Matt Clark Invite at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

Alondra Rodriguez led the way with a personal best 1,122 series (187 average) with a high game of 236 for 11th place.