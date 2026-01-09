Parkview Christian girls basketball routs Plano, improves to 16-1: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Parkview Christian 63, Plano 31

Tessa New had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Rhen Staudacher had 11 points and eight rebounds to pace the host Falcons (16-1) to the nonconference win in Yorkville. Ava Poulos added eight points and three assists, Avah St. Laurent eight points and three rebounds and Elizabeth Bean nine points and two rebounds for Parkview Christian.

Plainfield North 53, Yorkville 29

Ashley Peterson scored six points for the Foxes (9-7, 4-3 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Boys Wrestling

Oswego 50, Oswego East 28

Lucas Dobush (113 pounds), Nolan O’Grady (120), Aiden Ortiz (138), Tyler Becker (157), Jaxson Murray (165) and Ejiah Porter (190) won by pin for Oswego.

Oswego East pins were recorded by Austin Crawford (126), Sebastian Nevarez (132), Noah Snow (150) and Jovan Cerny (215).