Oswego police investigating restaurant burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at an Oswego restaurant that took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Officers responded about 5:54 a.m. to a report of a burglary that had already occurred in the 2300 block of U.S. Route 34, Oswego police said in a news release.

The call was made by an employee who discovered the incident while opening the business, police said.

Officers observed that a door to the business had been forced open, police said.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the restaurant between about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

Police remained on scene for approximately three hours and a search of the surrounding area was conducted, and officers canvassed nearby businesses, police said.

“At this time, there is no suspect description available, and the investigation remains ongoing,” Oswego police said in the release.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is urged to call Oswego police at 630-551-7300. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-