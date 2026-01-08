Oswego police make 2 drug-related arrests during holiday traffic enforcement campaign

Oswego police made two drug-related arrests and issued nine speeding citations as part of its holiday traffic enforcement campaign.

This past holiday season, Oswego police teamed up with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies statewide for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High, Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

From Dec. 12 through Jan. 5, officers focused on removing impaired drivers from the road and ensuring that motorists were properly buckled.

As part of the campaigns, the department also issued 40 citations for seat belt violations, nine citations for using electronic devices while driving, one citation for driving on a suspended license and two citations for other offenses.

“We can’t stress it enough: impaired driving is a deadly gamble, no matter where you live,” Oswego Police spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis or any other drug, driving impaired is illegal, irresponsible and puts lives at risk – yours, your passengers and everyone else on the road. That’s why we do this.”

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of Illinois’ “It’s Not a Game” statewide media outreach program.