New-look Oswego co-op gymnastics lineup still has high hopes for the season

Oswego co-op senior girls gymnasts Aly Zieba (left), Frani Valenti, Emily Kroll and Gabby Schulte competed at the 2025 state meet. Valenti and Kroll attend Oswego High School. Zieba and Schulte attend Oswego East. (Bill Stone)

Senior Emily Kroll likes performing first on balance beam in the Oswego co-op girls gymnastics lineup.

Her final chance last season was the most memorable. Kroll began competition for the Wanthers at the eight-team state meet, their first team state appearance since 2002.

“That was definitely very nerve-wracking. It was fun to kind of start off my team strong with a solid routine,” said Kroll of her counting 8.675.

“You were at the state meet. You were with your best friends. Just knowing they were all cheering me on and wanted me to do my best was honestly so fun. I just want to get back to that.”

This season’s lineup has changed significantly, yet there are numerous reasons to be encouraged.

Kroll, seniors Aly Zieba, Gabby Schulte and Frani Valenti and juniors Frani Schulte and Alenna Holden return from that fifth-place state lineup (143.325 points).

These Wanthers currently have the state’s No. 14 season-best score (137.65 Dec. 10) and are ranked No. 13 based on top-three scores. They finished second (133.80) at their annual Tumble for the Troops Invitational Dec. 29.

“We’re really good at cheering each other on and being there for each other,” Gabby Schulte said. “It’s definitely helped learning to become leaders and because we had such great leaders last year. I feel like all (the seniors) have gotten really good at helping to control the team and step up when we need to step up.”

At 2025 state, Gabby Schulte (uneven bars, floor exercise) and Frani Schulte (balance beam, floor) competed two events and Valenti and Zieba (vault), Kroll (beam) and Holden (uneven bars) one each.

“I wish I could relive that moment again and again. It was the best time ever,” Valenti said.

The team graduated standout all-arounders Ava Sullivan, Sam Phillip and Veda Haake.

Sullivan, who won vault for the program’s first state championship, and Phillip became just its third and fourth top-five, all-state finishers.

Oswego co-op coach Michael Borge said four-event all-stater Sullivan was a particularly strong vocal leader.

“There’s definitely changes since they’re gone but every time they visit, it always brings positive energy and we can still provide that positive energy,” Valenti said. “We’ve been following their footsteps and trying to grow (as leaders) and be like them.”

In this year’s learning curve, 16 gymnasts have competed varsity. Borge sees positives every meet with scores and progress as gymnasts and teammates.

The 137.65 in the team’s second outing and 136.95 in the Dec. 18 home opener were emotional boosts.

“We always have these little flashes of brilliance but this year has been so many little injuries and kids are kind of in and out,” Borge said.

“To see that kind of growth (from our seniors) of we know who we are is good. Now it’s how can we take things we really like and celebrate and how can we push that to the next level.”

Kroll is in her fourth varsity season and Valenti and Gabby Schulte their third. Zieba joined last season but was sidelined by a concussion until the Upstate Eight Conference Meet.

“Growing up, I was always club. I tried (high school) last year and I fell in love with it the first day,” Zieba said. “I’m really happy that I came into it and I kind of wish I had done it sooner.”

At Tumble for the Troops, Zieba was second with her one tuck Tsukahara vault (9.0) that achieved her first 9.0 ever. Holden was third in all-around (32.30). Tying for fourth were Kroll on floor (8.8) and beam (8.7) and Holden and Valenti on uneven bars (8.3).

“We all have our special spots. I think we all can make it to state if we just give it our all,” Zieba said.

Kroll shined on floor with the invite’s final routine following her first floor 9.0 Dec. 18. Valenti scored a personal-best 9.1 on beam Dec. 10.

Gabby Schulte hopes to return soon from a shoulder injury. Frani Schulte sat out the invite after just returning from a family trip.

“Competing with my sister is definitely awesome,” Gabby Schulte said.

Senior Hailey Nass, juniors Josie Chenault, Makenzie MacDonald, Katie MacDonald, Addy Sims and Reese Taviani, sophomores Siena Fikis and Subi Kannan and freshmen Sarah Danison and Sophie Garzonetti also have competed varsity. Nass made her varsity debut at the invite.

Oswego High School will play host to regionals and the Feb. 11 sectional.

“We just want everyone to do their best,” Kroll said. “As a team, we’ve done a really good job adjusting. I think this year is going to be fun if anything else.”