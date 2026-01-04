Oswego boys wrestlers third at Wheaton’s Ed Ewoldt Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

Oswego

Oswego finished third as a team at the Ed Ewoldt Tournament at Wheaton Warrenville South.

Oswego’s Dillon Griffin won the 144-pound championship, Nolan O’Grady was second at 120, Aiden Ortiz was second at 138 and Lucas Dobush was third at 113.

Boys Basketball

Brother Rice 63, Oswego 56 (2OT)

Ethan Vahl scored 18 points and Niko Jurkovic added 13 for Oswego (8-7).

Morris 59, Sandwich 54

Brady Behringer had 17 points and six rebounds and Nick Michalek and Griffin Somlock chipped in 15 points apiece for Sandwich (4-11).

Girls Basketball

Yorkville 53, Sycamore 46

Claire Donelson scored 13 points, Sydney McCabe added 12 and Ashlyn Peterson had eight for the Foxes (8-6), who won despite missing Alayna Demas with injury and Macie Jones due to illness.