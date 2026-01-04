Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recognizes work of volunteer unit

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing its auxiliary team for contributing more than 1,400 hours of volunteer time in 2025.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Deputy Program is a professionally trained, all volunteer unit that provides supplemental staffing and support to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Auxiliary deputies assist the sheriff’s office with such things as traffic control, community events, public relations, parade escorts, helping with emergency road closures and incidents and aiding motorists during severe weather events.

Auxiliary team members receive regular training in a wide range of areas, including emergency first aid, life-threatening bleeding control, emergency response procedures, traffic incident management, traffic control and vehicle lockout assistance.

“The hard work and dedication of our Auxiliary team is invaluable to this office,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release.

“Their willingness to volunteer their time, knowledge, and skills makes Kendall County a safer place for everyone. We are truly grateful for their continued service,” he said.

More information about the program is at kendallcountyil.gov/offices/sheriff/operations/auxiliary-deputies.