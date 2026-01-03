Yorkville Public Library needs donations for book sale

Friends of the Yorkville Public Library is collecting gently used adult and children’s books, both hardcover and paperback, along with DVDs, Blu-rays, audiobooks and puzzles for its March book sale. (Eric Miller)

The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library say excitement is already building for the annual used book sale, a “highly anticipated community favorite” event.

The group of dedicated volunteers is currently collecting used book donations for the event on March, 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road.

“This beloved sale, brings together readers of all ages for a full day of discovery, connection, and unbeatable bargains,” the group said in a release. “From devoted bibliophiles to families seeking affordable entertainment, the used book sale has become a cornerstone event our community looks forward to year after year.”

The group is collecting gently used adults and children’s books, both hardcover and paperback, along with fiction and nonfiction titles.

The group is also collecting DVDs, Blu-rays, audiobooks and puzzles.

The selections are organized to help discover new authors, or build a child’s home library without stretching the budget, according to the release.

“Your donations directly help fill tables with exciting finds and ensure there is truly something for everyone,” the group said in the release. “Now is the perfect time to look through your shelves and consider donating items that can spark joy for another reader. Your generosity helps transform gently and used books and media into unforgettable moments for hundreds of shoppers.”

Prices start around 0.50 to $1. Proceeds from the sale directly benefit the library, funding programs, services, and resources designed to enrich the lives of residents and library patrons, the group said.

“With your donations and support, the Yorkville community will once again come together for a day filled with great finds, great prices, and a shared love of reading,” the group said in the release.

You can learn more about becoming involved with The Friends of the Yorkville Library by visiting the library’s website at, yorkville.lib.il.us/friends-of-the-library/. Members enjoy access to special events and receive discounts.